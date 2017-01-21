Bad News From Trump Presidency Already

The bad news is already streaming in. No White House staff, or interns have been in the Oval Office to give the new president a "Clinton" yet, the shame I tell you. Without a little sociopath as his Secretary of State, no Central, or South American country has been selected for invasion yet. The US shadow military is distraught over the display of weakness. Neither the Russian flag has been raised over the White House, nor have we nuked the commie basstards yet.

in the good news thousands of women have arrived in Washington to protest the president saying things almost as stupid as their husbands/boyfriends/girlfriends say after a few beers/Chardonnays. It is expected that they will culminate their protest at the Supreme Court in two groups. One group is promising to throw themselves on the ground, and kick, and scream until the justices make the bad man go away. To the same end, the other group is going to hold their breath. Homeless people conspiring to make the women look bad, have complained about how much food, and warm clothing could have been bought with the millions, they claim was squandered on this display of pique. The basstards.

The Clintonites are showing no slowing in their teeth gnashing, hair pulling, and mournful wailing as their celebration continues.

Vicious rumors persist that the sun came up in the east today. Democrats are split between blaming the Chinese, and the Russians for the debacle.

After a comment from Farnsworth Claptrap, it became obvious I missed some key events. So for your additional perusal,

Farnsworth Clapstonestacker IIIMember18 minutes ago

You're just another USA bigot - ignoring the women around the world, marching in support of their oppressed American sisters.

1 reply

In reply to: Farnsworth Clapstonestacker III #2Sorry I should have thought of a story for them too, maybe later, or how about , Women worldwide show unity for poor American sisters forced to hear lewd stories, and belching from their uncouth partners. Africans are expected to send some of their rotting food in a show of support. Middle eastern women would have worn protest hats, but their husbands beat them bloody for buying yarn without permission. The women of poorer countries would have attended if they were allowed to learn how to read.