Tom Has a Dream, and It May Kill Him

Tom was walking Down the Champs Elysee when he started seeing blacks spots out of the corners of his eyes. He became disconcerted crossing ile de la cite as the spots grew to large rectangles off each of his shoulders. As Tom walked through the markets of the Latin quarter, only a six foot tall by four wide view of the vendors in front of him was left, surrounded by black. And then it was all gone. Tom stood on a three foot square of fluorescent light, surrounded by black.

Slowly a blob extended from the black, taking on the rough shape of a head It was facing Tom from five feet away. And the it spoke.

"Well hello my retarded Pangloss, came from everywhere."

"Why do you say that, and what are you?" Tom asked, as he touched the blackness with his left hand.

"Tom, you talk about tending to your own garden. Yours has everything from towering sunflowers to flowering moss, but you stare at your neighbors' shabby house with rusting appliances in the yard. You watch in absolute fascination as their dogs rip apart the latest child they've caught.And you wonder, what should I do? You know who I am."

There was no doubt in Tom's mind. He could feel his existence slip away while his hand was in contact with the black. It was accompanied by a vacuum in his stomach that has usually preceded unconsciousness. He was overcome with a sense of grief, as he mourned the upcoming end to his existence.

"What do you want from me" was Tom's frightened response.

"You peak my curiosity" was the terse response. "And quit touching the blackness."

Tom was a dog that comes to enjoy setting off its shock collar. The vacating of thoughts, and feelings intrigued him. He asked " Why?"

" Why can't you stick to such a simple philosophy, "Tend to your own garden." You know your days are numbered, and that there's nothing but oblivion beyond this life. But you squander the time you have left worrying about things you can't change, and people who don't change. It was one thing when you were young, and you had no money, but plenty of time. Protesting was a free adrenaline rush even when you got beaten. For the first time in your life, you felt a sense of family with fellow "we can change the world" atheists. You were blind to the blooming empire around you. Now you know better, but you persist. Why do you do it?" Came the response with occasional arm like projections waving around.

"How can I just give up?" was Tom's baffled answer.

"Name an empire's charge for conquest, and domination that was ever thwarted by a whiner, or whiners? You aren't this stupid. And you have the time, and money to enjoy yourself. What is wrong with you? Clear annoyance was creeping into its voice as it added "You're losing a little time when you touch that."

"Sorry. This is not the reality I want for my kids. Don't I have to at least try?"

"You won the lottery of life. Some live through plagues. Others inherit wars that outlive them. The next generations are going to live through the consequences of you people not being able to make the correct hard decisions when you needed to make them. You're blowing your last chance to celebrate the remnants of the golden era. For nothing." "Touch that one more time, and I'll kill you now,"

Tom was trying to find the reasons that justified his choices. The alarm clock started screaming. And so began another of Tom's last days.