13th (2016) - IMDb

I finally got around to watching this last week. I knew the Clintons were desperate to save their backers investment in private prisons, as violent crime fell ( the Roe v Wade benefit). But seeing it take 22 years for "law, and order" republican presidents to get the prison population from a couple hundred thousand to a million, while it only took the Clintons six years to almost double that number to over 2 million was really disgusting. Nice to see them catch Billy showing his true colors. In my one viewing I've got them juxtaposing his rave with "Birth of a Nation" clips.