Since viners memory doesn't last two months, thought I should repost this. Another gentle reminder, only the white supremacists, neo-Nazis had a legal right to be there yesterday via their city issued permit. To the alt-left Nazis, if you can't take the beating, killing, jail time, don't do the crime.
Supreme Court unanimously reaffirms: There is no 'hate speech' exception to the First Amendment - The Washington Post
Seeded on Sun Aug 13, 2017 10:48 AM
