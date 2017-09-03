The More Things Change, the More Vile the Nature of Muricans Remains

There were two primary contributions Jack Nicholson's character made in "Easy Rider". His soliloquy about how the vast majority of muricans aren't free, and how much they hate people who are. His second, which is more relevant these days, was that most muricans dearly love the idea of killing anyone who doesn't fit their worldview.

In the 1950's and 60's the US put this perversity on display. First it was commies who needed to be hunted down, and rooted out of society. Supposedly upstanding citizens from W Disney, to H Hughes refused to hire commies, and fired the ones they found hiding on their payrolls. Dead bodies piled up. Then it was Blacks getting uppity, and demanding the same rights as the melanin deficient. From Selma, Los Angeles, New York, Detroit, and finally Chicago the spiritual sickness was put on display. Every liberal of that era has their fists of rage memories. Mine is the glee many Chicagoans expressed when a sleeping Fred Hampton was shot over a hundred times by police. As the anti-war movement grew, hippies were added to the list of killables for good Muricans.

Muricans became more subtle as the courts refused to support their right to kill and maim those who insisted on staying in the US without loving it. Selective layoffs were one tool. I remember looking for my first real job with a living wage, and benefits. Though I met the qualifications, I got no offers. Finally, one crew cut hiring manager looked at my resume, and then me. He tossed the resume, and stared at me saying, "Do you really expect to get a job with hair like that?". I got up, and left. Since I didn't like living hand to mouth, I got a haircut, and a job.

After the Charlottesville mess August 12, most Muricans (and virtually all dnc viners) called for the cracking of "cracker" heads by antifa. They are the same old sub-humans, calling themselves progressives, and (insultingly) liberals. I can't help but wonder how many death threats a day Justin Kees would get from HPRefugees, who claim to revere him and his, I'm so liberal I'd hug a conservative, mantra. To blame hrc, and her moronic deplorables comment, for their subhuman desires, is a pathetic excuse. That it took weeks for the Muricans/viners to decide, maybe it wouldn't be ok to kill citizens for exercising their free speech rights, caused me to not pass on articles from real liberals. Liberals had seen the stories of the supremacists being fired for not at work speech, and were appalled to see the vileness of the fifties, sixties, etc. returning, with a new costume of virtue to conceal their true nature.

Weeks later I see an article seeded to the vine that extolls the virtue of boycotting/shutting down businesses that contribute to unpopular causes/people. That the standard issue Muricans would do so is no surprise. That viners universally applauded such un-American/inhumane efforts(death sentences for free speech) makes it seem entirely appropriate that this cesspool of depravity should die. I suppose I should thank everyone for confirming my belief that nothing changes for the better in this country, and that I need to leave it when I retire, if I want to live among human beings.